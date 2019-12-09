The General firearms Amnesty, introduced in 2011 by the Zambia Police, whose objective was to remove prohibited and illegally acquired Firearms as well as prohibited firearms accessories and ammunition from members of the public, with a view of reducing the prevalence of violent crime in the country, will come to an end next year.

Inspector-General of Police Kakoma Kanganja said the Amnesty is coming to an end on 30th June 2020.

Mr. Kanganja has since appealed to the general public that those still in possession of illegally acquired firearms should take advantage of the remaining period of the Amnesty to surrender them to the Police.

He has also reminded all those who have inherited firearms of their deceased relatives without following laid down procedure in changing ownership to deposit such weapons in the Public Ware House without delay or risk being arrested and prosecuted.

Mr. Kanganja said Police will soon conduct random clean-ups in search of illegally owned firearms and all those that would be found wanting will be prosecuted accordingly and should have themselves to blame.

He has further called on members of the public who could have information on anyone in possession of illegal arms to report to any nearest police.

