The government has evacuated one of the Mpulungu shooting victims to the University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka for specialised treatment.

Diency Mwambazi is one of the six PF members who were allegedly shot at by suspected UPND cadres.

The victims were shoot as they were celebrating their victory in one of the Local governments by election which was held in Mpulungu.

Mr. Mwambazi sustained nine bullet wounds from the shooting and was admitted at Mbala General Hospital before been airlifted to Lusaka.

Mpulungu District Commissioner Dennnis Sikazwe and his Mbala counterpart Kedrick Sikombe witnessed the evacuation exercise.

The District Commissioners have thanked President Edgar Lungu and his government for facilitating the evacuation.

Yesterday, Northern Province Police Commissioner Richard Mweene announced that police have arrested four suspected UPND cadres in connection with the shootings and slapped them with various charges among them attempted murder.

