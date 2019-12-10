Coach Beston Chambeshi says he is open to new job offers after resigning as Nkana coach on Sunday.

This was Chambeshi’s third stint as Nkana coach and it lasted two and a half years.

Nkana have since promoted Manfred Chabinga to the role of acting head coach.

‘Time had come for us to separate. Time comes in football when you look back at your performance and say I have worked let me now rest,’ Chambeshi said.

‘Nkana is my team but I said let me rest so that others can take over. For me to say let me rest it was not an easy decision to make. Nkana has made me reach where I am as a coach and player,’ he said on Monday in Kitwe.

Chambeshi has been linked with a move to several clubs among them Tanzanian side Simba Sports.

‘Football is round and it can take you anywhere. For now am resting but my eyes are also open. I will wait for another door to open, you know I love coaching and I still have the energy to coach,’ he said.

The 2018 season was the hallmark of Chambeshi’s third Wusakile reign as he guided Nkana to winning the Barclays Cup after finishing second in the FAZ Super Division campaign.

And Chambishi refused to rule out the possibility of returning to Nkana in future.

‘That’s why we have advisers. Football can take you anywhere but you have to consult when offers come,’ he said with laughter.

The ex-Power Dynamos and Lumwana Radiants coach also called for unity at Nkana Stadium.

Kalampa are fourth in the FAZ Super Division with 21 points from 11 matches played.

‘I am encouraging players, the coaches, supporters and the executive to unite and work together. Our team (Nkana) is a people’s team so there is no need to point fingers at anyone,’ he added.

