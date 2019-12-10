President Edgar Lungu has warned that no perpetrator of corruption will be allowed to roam free, but will face the full wrath of the law, regardless of their standing in society.

The head of state notes that those who engage in corrupt practices deny mothers, fathers, and children in the rural areas and in society access to basic services such as healthcare, education and proper sanitation.

He has observed that this is because few selfish individuals pocket funds meant for the provision of public services but assured that the government will not condone that.

Speaking yesterday during the commemoration of the international anti-corruption day under the theme “united against corruption” President Lungu vowed to punish all erring officers and to recover all stolen funds.

“It is heartbreaking to see the levels of abuse and embezzlement of public resources which continue to be revealed in the auditor-general’s report, and other related reports. Colossal sums of money are reportedly lost by institutions every year because some public officers have taken it upon themselves to milk public resources for their own selfish benefit” the head of state observed.

He has further emphasized that the fight against corruption will not be politicized but told law enforcement to do their job independently without any interference.

President Lungu reiterated the government’s resolve to do what is necessary for the attainment of a corruption-free country adding that Zambia is on a path to economic prosperity and we will not allow corrupt elements to derail the country from this path of development.

“The fight against corruption begins with me, it begins with you. We should all reject corruption, hate it with a passion and report all suspicious acts to law enforcement agencies. We should not just complain and do nothing about it. We should all take action, the time is now”. He said

