Army Commander Lieutenant General William Sikazwe says smuggling of maize and mealie meal should be aggressively addressed in order to ensure food security in the country.

General Sikazwe says neighboring countries can be allowed to buy from Zambia but only through proper channels so that Zambians are NOT disadvantaged.

The Commander was speaking in Chipata today when he paid a courtesy call on the Provincial Administration where he was met by Assistant Secretary Royd Tembo.

And the Army Commander has advised Eastern regional Commander Brigadier General John Ng’andwe to facilitate for meetings with his Mozambican and Malawian counterparts in order to seek solutions to various issues of concern along the two borders.

And Mr Tembo has congratulated the Army Commander on his appointment to the highest office in the army, describing it as well deserved.

He added that the province looks forward to further engagements with the army under his command.

The Army Commander is in Chipata on a two-day familiarisation visit.

