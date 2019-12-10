Zambia Police has sternly warned the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) to remove the ‘Police’ tag from their regalia as such maneuvers have the potential to cause anarchy.

This follows Pictures making rounds on social media of UPND cadres wearing reflectors and military attires labeled ‘UPND POLICE.’

Police spokesperson Ester Katongo has told media that if UPND wants to operate in such a manner then they should register as a security company.

“This type of attire shall not be allowed. We only know of one State Police. If the UPND wants to have this name in the security sphere, then they should register it as a security company.”

She added that such behavior only contributes to anarchy.

“Allowing such groupings calling themselves Police contributes to violence because the untrained characters putting on such regalia just like any military-related attire, become violent in their conduct and we would not want to create such an environment.” Mrs. Katongo stated.

She has since urged political parties to regulate the type of regalia they provide to their cadres.

“Political parties should, therefore, regulate the type of attire they wish to provide to their cadres. Such attire in the picture shall not be tolerated.” She said.

