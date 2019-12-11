Zambia seeks an elusive first COSAFA U20 Cup final appearance since 2016 when they face Angola in Thursday’s semifinal at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Winner will face Madagascar or defending champions South Africa in the final on December 14 at the same venue who will play in Thursday’s lunchtime semifinals.

Young Chipolopolo has failed to reach the final since lifting the title in December 2016 away in South Africa with the team that eventually lifted the 2017 U20 AFCON at hosts.

Since then, Zambia have tumbled in the group stage of the 2017 edition and reached the semifinals in 2018, both times were also as hosts of the tournament held in Kitwe.

“Overall we are happy that we are in the semifinals and that we playing Angola, another tough one,” Mutapa said.

“We will be playing at home and we will prepare for them.”

Zambia and Angola head into the semifinal undefeated from the group stages with a one hundred percent runs.

It is also the second successive season that Angola and Zambia will meet in the knockout round of the COSAFA U20 Cup.

Angola beat Zambia 2-1 in a third and fourth play-off tie to win Bronze in Kitwe last December.

The match will also pit the 2019 COSAFA U20 Cups’ most prolific sides.

Angola have scored 13 goals and conceded just one following an 8-0 win over Seychelles, 1-0 win against Mozambique and 4-1 victory over eSwatini.

Zambia have scored nine and also let in just one goal after they bashed Botswana 5-0, Comoros 2-0 and Malawi 2-1.

Also, Ambrosini Salvador of Angola and Zambia striker Francisco Mwepu are chasing the 2019 COSAFA U20 Golden Boot on four and three goals respectively.

But Mwepu also has further competition from Angola Tangu Gastao who has three goals heading into the semifinals.

Meanwhile, COSAFA has announced that the 2019 COSAFA U20 Player of The Tournament will be give an a trial at Spanish La Liga side CD Numancia.

The Spanish La Liga are the tournaments partner sponsors.

