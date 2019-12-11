Government has implored Zambians to defend the legacy of Late President, Frederick Chiluba’s declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation.
Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili says Zambians must rise in numbers and defend their Christian nation heritage.
ZANIS reports that Reverend Sumaili said late President Fredrick Chiluba has a special place in Zambia’s history because he committed the country to the Lordship of Jesus Christ.
Reverend Sumaili added that Dr Chiluba laid a foundation for Zambia’s Christian based national values, adding that it is now incumbent upon the Zambian citizenry to uphold the values and live up to them.
She said as the country celebrates 28 years of Christianity, it is paramount that Zambians appreciate their Christian heritage and renew their faith in God as the country commemorates the Christian declaration later in in the month.
The Minister revealed that government is working round the clock to ensure that Dr Chiluba’s legacy is forestalled through projects such as the Frederick Chiluba University in Luapula Province, currently under construction.
Reverend Sumaili said Dr Chiluba’s vision has been actualized through various projects such as instituting the National Day of Prayer, creation of the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs and Construction of the National House of Prayer.
Praise the Lord! That is what the Lord wants us to do! To preach the gospel and not to sell our nation to Satan. My foot!
It is a wasted 28 year of deceiving and mocking GOD. Look around yourself madam when you are in cabinet meetings you will attest to me that 90% are criminals who are waiting for a jail term. I am not judging but let us worship God in truth and spirit.
Please ask the Cabinet Ministers to lead by example.
Forestalled ka? OK. So Chiluba’s legacy should be prevented in the future by building a University ku Luapula? When will this Ministry be SCRAPPED? Now they are not even saying things as they should be said because they are running out of ideas. Kwena eee. Maybe Lusambo must also pronounce himself like he has on us diasporans mwe…
Yes indeed demons have been dispatched to Zambia to fight the Christian nation, unfortunately even some weak Christians have joined these demons to campaign against the declaration they are shouting at the top of their voices remove this government it doesn’t mean well.
How have they joined these wickedness by complaining day and night accusing and slandering those in power, who doesn’t know that all human beings are sinners I can see the hand of Satan and his regions working hard to ensure that it works for him.
To believers you know very well that complaining undermines God, and were ever believers or God’s people complained God’s hand came in to judge those people this can not be different with Zambia.
Minister with nothing to do you have decided to open your mouth again to make a statement so that you can also feel relevant in the order of things.