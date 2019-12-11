Government has implored Zambians to defend the legacy of Late President, Frederick Chiluba’s declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation.

Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili says Zambians must rise in numbers and defend their Christian nation heritage.

ZANIS reports that Reverend Sumaili said late President Fredrick Chiluba has a special place in Zambia’s history because he committed the country to the Lordship of Jesus Christ.

Reverend Sumaili added that Dr Chiluba laid a foundation for Zambia’s Christian based national values, adding that it is now incumbent upon the Zambian citizenry to uphold the values and live up to them.

She said as the country celebrates 28 years of Christianity, it is paramount that Zambians appreciate their Christian heritage and renew their faith in God as the country commemorates the Christian declaration later in in the month.

The Minister revealed that government is working round the clock to ensure that Dr Chiluba’s legacy is forestalled through projects such as the Frederick Chiluba University in Luapula Province, currently under construction.

Reverend Sumaili said Dr Chiluba’s vision has been actualized through various projects such as instituting the National Day of Prayer, creation of the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs and Construction of the National House of Prayer.

