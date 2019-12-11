ZNBC Director General Malolela Lusambo has called on staff to be patient as the matter of delayed November salaries is being looked into.

Mr. Lusambo says management exploring all possible avenues to ensure the money is for salaries is found.

He says institutions that owe ZNBC have also been followed as a way of making them clear their balances.

Mr. Lusambo says the Secretary to the Treasury has been engaged to help with the matter.

Meanwhile, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Dora Siliya has urged management at the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) to come up with long term measures of raising revenue.

Ms. Siliya says it is important that the National Broadcaster comes up with self-sustaining plans.

She said this when union leaders from Zambia Union of Broadcasters and Information Disseminators -ZUBID and National Union of Communication Workers -NUCW- called on her at her office.

The Union leaders went to see the minister over delayed November salaries.

