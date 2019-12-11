Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya says new HIV infections among adults have reduced by 9 percent between 2010 and 2018.
Dr Chilufya, however, says the reduction is too slow to achieve the 2020 targets of reducing New infections by 75 percent.
And Dr Chilufya says new data from the 2018 Zambia Demographic Health Survey indicates that the HIV prevalence is at 11 point 1 percent a marker that the country is moving in the right direction.
The Minister says so far there is an increase in people testing for HIV to 85 percent of women and 75 percent of men having been tested in 2018.
Dr Chilufya was speaking in LUSAKA during the 13th Annual National HIV Technical Conference in Zambia.
Meanwhile, Dr Chilufya said the epidemic has entered a new phase where strategic implementation of evidence innovations and efforts with partners to sustain the progress that will bring about epidemic control and fast track ending AIDS by 2030.
Annual AIDS related deaths have decreased from 69 thousand in 2002 to 17 thousand in 2018.
HIV is now and has always been a statistical construct. There was statistical trickery involved to getting to create the believe that Zambia had a 13% HIV infection rate.
With the benefit of decades of hindsight, we can say that all the predictions made about HIV have not happened. It was a cash cow for the farmaceutical industry.
2030. Sure. I’m sure that’s when the mass circumcision will start to pay off. Another decade of fraud. How Zambia pads it’s HIV numbers – in satregional progress report for Zambia 2010:
“511,266 of which *80,659 were male* while *430,607 were female* for the period January to December 200828. The high number of females tested was mostly from the *PMTCT programme which accounted for 364,331.*”
If you use a singly, highly sensitive EIA/ELISA test on a pregant woman or a woman who has been pregnant before, you are going to get extraordinarily high false positive results.
That’s why they had to 71% pregnant women, to get to a number where 13% of Zambians are HIV positive.
It is a scam and fraud. To me, that was clear when there was no generalized HIV epidemic 30 years ago, in 1989.