Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya says new HIV infections among adults have reduced by 9 percent between 2010 and 2018.

Dr Chilufya, however, says the reduction is too slow to achieve the 2020 targets of reducing New infections by 75 percent.

And Dr Chilufya says new data from the 2018 Zambia Demographic Health Survey indicates that the HIV prevalence is at 11 point 1 percent a marker that the country is moving in the right direction.

The Minister says so far there is an increase in people testing for HIV to 85 percent of women and 75 percent of men having been tested in 2018.

Dr Chilufya was speaking in LUSAKA during the 13th Annual National HIV Technical Conference in Zambia.

Meanwhile, Dr Chilufya said the epidemic has entered a new phase where strategic implementation of evidence innovations and efforts with partners to sustain the progress that will bring about epidemic control and fast track ending AIDS by 2030.

Annual AIDS related deaths have decreased from 69 thousand in 2002 to 17 thousand in 2018.

