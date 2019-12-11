President Edgar Lungu has commissioned the three point five million kwacha state of the art civic center building in Kasama of Northern province.

This is the first civic center to be constructed in Kasama since Zambia gained independence in 1964.

Speaking when He graced the commissioning of the new civic center building, President Lungu said there cannot be meaningful national development without improved infrastructure.

President Lungu said government will continue to prioritise infrastructure top on its developmental agenda.

He stressed that the construction of the civic center is a clear demonstration of government’s commitment of putting up improved infrastructure.

President Lungu said planned development largely depends on the availability of improved infrastructure development.

The Head of State pointed out that infrastructure plays an important role in up lifting the living standards of the people and spurring economic growth.

He bemoaned that since the establishment of Kasama in 1958, the district has been using a building constructed in the colonial era thereby hampering the performance of the workers.

President Lungu hoped that the commissioning of the new building will enhance office space accommodation.

He noted that the new civic center will raise the profile of the province and the district.

The Head of State expressed optimism that employees will be propelled to work hard as they are operating in a conducive environment.

And Local Government Minister Charles Banda said the new building will enhance service delivery to the people.

Dr Banda urged management to look after the infrastructure as it has been constructed at a huge cost.

Meanwhile Kasama Mayor Fredrick Chisanga thanked government for the many developmental projects taking place in the province.

Earlier, President Lungu was later conferred with the status of free man of Kasama.

President Lungu was conferred for his commitment to infrastructure development and uplifting the standards of poor people.

