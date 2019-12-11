Power Dynamos left Sunset Stadium in Lusaka with a swagger on Wednesday following a stunning 3-0 away victory over Zanaco.

The result again asked questions about Zanaco’s disposition in the 2019/20 campaign who are unbeaten in their comfort zone of the CAF Confederation Cup.

However, Zanaco have struggled on the domestic front this season and are stuck in unfamiliar territory on the fringes of the bottom four relegation zone at number 14 following their second successive league defeat after losing 3-2 in their Lusaka derby away clash to second place Napsa Stars on November 23.

Power midfielder Larry Bwalya struck twice in the 37th and 47th minutes and Fredrick Mulambia scored his third goal of the season on the hour-mark.

But Power crawl just one spot from ninth to eighth on 17 points, eleven points behind leaders Zesco United after twelve and ten matches played respectively.

The result also saw new Power coach Perry Mutapa extend his one hundred percent start after making his debut with a 1-0 away victory over Lumwana Radiants on November 30.

Meanwhile, 2019 transitional season runners-up Green Eagles are up from fifth to fourth following a 2-0 home win over newcomers Kansanshi Dynamos.

Tapson Kaseba ended his league drought today with a brace in the 38th and 73rd minutes.

Eagles swap places with Nkana in fourth and fifth on 23 and 21 points respectively.

But Kansanshi’s free-fall continues from 12th to 11th and are now winless in their last eight games with four draws and as many defeats.

