Former Finance Minister Felix Mutati has advised politicians on the continent to desist from politicking over the performance of their economies.

Mr Mutati says the continent’s economy cannot be managed through propaganda and playing politics.

He observed that most of the times, politicians live in denial and always use phrases to show that they are on top of things in the running of the economy when in fact not.

Mr. Mutati who is the 2017 ACCA Global Advocacy award winner said politicians can no longer hide the performance of the economy because the exchange rate will always expose them.

“in the words of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, You cannot hide the performance of an economy because the exchange rate will expose you. Also more importantly is that you cant manage an economy through propaganda, prayer and through playing politics. Most of the time, us politicians are in denial and always using phrases like we are perfoming” Mr. Mutati said.

And Mr. Mutati has advised that technocrats should be given the space to make mistakes and only then will they be able to learn.

He said politicians must also learn to be in their respective office to serve and not to be served.

And Mr. Mutati has bemoaned the level of corruption spread in some African countries where even institutions created to combat the vice have been affected.

Mr. Mutati was speaking at the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants ACCA, African member’s Convention in Kigali, Rwanda yesterday.

