Zanaco return to action this Wednesday after their continental engagements when they host Power Dynamos in a rescheduled FAZSuper Division Week 11 fixture at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

The match comes four days after Zanaco drew 1-1 at home with last season’s CAF Confederation Cup runners-up RSB Berkane of Morocco in a Group B encounter on the other side of town at National Heroes Stadium.

Zanaco also leave the comfort zone of continental football where they are unbeaten since the start of the 2019/20 campaign with four wins and two draws.

But the seven-time league champions are currently 14th with 11 points from eight games played and four fixtures in hand.

Zanaco also return to league action for the first time since November 23 following a 3-2 Lusaka derby away defeat to second placed Napsa Stars to suffer their third league loss this season.

Meanwhile, guests Power play their second successive away match since November 30 when they beat Lumwana Radiants 1-0.

That match also marked Power coach Perry Mutapa’s debut game after he quit Forest Rangers to replace Gaston Mutobo who was sacked after seven games in charge at Arthur Davies Stadium.

Interestingly, Power head into the match unbeaten in their last three games with a draw and back-to-back wins since Kabwe Warriors defeated them 1-0 at home in Kitwe on November 2.

Those results have seen Power jump from third from bottom to steadily rise eight notches up the log to number nine on 14 points.

Meanwhile, in Wednesdays other Week 11 fixture, 5th placed Green Eagles host Kansanshi Dynamos in their final four-match rescheduled fixture list in which they have so far collected two wins and a draw.

Eagles host new boys Kansanshi Dynamos in Choma seeking a win that will see them exchange places with 4th placed Nkana who are just one point ahead of them on 21 points.

Kansanshi on the other hand head into the game on a seven-match winless run that has seen them collect just four draws and tumble from the top four and down to number 12.

