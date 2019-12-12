United Party for National Development(UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema has said that he has a 3 phase plan to end the phenomenon of cadres in Zambia.

Posting on Social media, the UPND leader said that the cadre phenomenon is connected to high youth unemployment, the absence of sound leadership and lack of mentorship.

Mr. Hichilema concluded his post by telling people to mark his words saying the culture of cadres will be over when UPND comes to power.

Below is the full post

By Hakainde Hichilema

I’ve been asked on numerous occasions, “HH, what will you do about cadres?”

My answer is straightforward. The cadre phenomenon is connected to high youth unemployment, the absence of sound leadership and lack of mentorship.

Phase 1

We will begin by ensuring that our youth are provided with assistance in their enrolment in skills and vocational training, in addition to our University financial aid scheme. As I have mentioned before, we have numerous investors who are keen to enter Zambia and develop industries alongside Zambians. This will be a driver for job creation where newly trained youth will be employed.

Phase 2

We will bring in the capital that will be channeled to youth-owned enterprises. These Youth-led enterprises will be given preferential procurement status to supply the government. We will guarantee them a market, even with large private sector companies, by offering incentives for them to source their supplies from these youth-led enterprises. This will enable youth-owned businesses to grow and employ fellow youth.

I have targeted manufacturing, agriculture, and tourism as key sectors that will drive our diversification program and employ millions of Zambian youth.

Phase 3

We will empower the police to be professional and independent and arrest anyone engaged in political violence or lawlessness in the name of being a party cadre. I will not tolerate it!

The youth will have access to jobs and business opportunities. Why would they desire to be cadres when there will be better alternatives? The cadre phenomenon will end when the UPND assumes office. Mark my words, Ifya bu cadre fika pwa.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]