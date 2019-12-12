President Edgar Lungu says there is need to expedite the implementation of the inter-governmental agreement to build electricity interconnection to the national grids of Zambia, Kenya and Tanzania.

President LUNGU says Kenya and Zambia should expedite the implementation of the agreement to facilitate power trade within the region.

The President called on newly appointed Kenyan High Commissioner to Zambia, Flora Igandu Karugu to ensure urgent implementation of the 5 agreements signed when Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta visited Zambia in 2015.

He said this at State House when he received letters of credence from newly appointed Ambassadors and High Commissioners to Zambia.

And President Lungu called on Ambassadors and High Commissioners accredited to Zambia to intensify closer collaboration at regional and multilateral platforms in a bid to promote sustainable development.

These include Japanese ambassador to Zambia Ryuta Mizuuchi, Kenyan High Commissioner, Flora Igandu Karugu and Somalia ambassador Hawa Hassan Mohamed.

Others are Russian Ambassador, Aleksander Vilovich Boldyrev, Ethiopian Ambassador, Addisu Gebreigzabhier Abera and Mohamed Ould MekhallE from the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.

President LUNGU also reaffirmed government’s commitment to continue promoting cordial relations with other countries.

He said Zambia values the warm relations shared with other countries which are based on mutual respect, trust and cooperation.

And President Lungu hailed the Japanese Government for coming up with the Tokyo International Conference for African Development -TICAD- which he said serves as an effective platform to drive cooperation with African countries.

