Namvula released the video for her single “Njishe“.

She had this to say on social media: “I’m excited to be sharing this heart-work with y’all soon, about a rain-soaked night in my grandma’s village, about our elders and the rivers of knowledge they hold within their beings, about being a girl who grew up everywhere but home – such a sexy title : “globetrotter”, but what bridges does that leave unbuilt? What gaps did that leave in my being, in my feeling of rootedness, in what I know? Njishe, teach us, teach me…”

Directed by: Jerome Arab

Co-produced by: Jerome Arab, Namvula Rennie, Biggie

Shot by: Kazadi Films

Edited by: Ropo Films

