President Edgar Lungu has called for the overhaul of the party structures in Northern Province.

President Lungu says overhauling of the structures should start from the lowest organs of the party.

He said this when he addressed party officials at the Provincial Planning Unit in Kasama.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has challenged the party in the Province to redeem itself following the loss to the opposition of a local government seat in Lopososhi district.

He said the party leadership should learn from the mistakes in Ilambo and prepare adequately for the Chilubi parliamentary by election.

The Head of State further called on the party to start preparing itself for 2021 general elections by embarking on party mobilisation exercise.

Speaking at the same function PF National Chairperson, Samuel Mukupa challenged party officials to unity and work for the party.

Earlier, Northern Province PF Chairperson Chungu Bwalya regretted the party loss in the Illambo ward which is also in his constituency.

Meanwhile, the ruling Patriotic Front -PF- says it will not impose a candidate on the people of Chilubi constituency for the forthcoming parliamentary by-election.

PF Secretary General Davies Mwila says the party will only consider a candidate who will be accepted and adopted by the lower organs.

Mr. Mwila said this when he met party officials in Chilubi District.

He advised party officials to scrutinize individuals that have offered themselves to contest the Parliamentary seat on the PF ticket.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mwila has urged the PF members in Chilubi constituency to bury their differences and work as a team.

He further instructed Northern Province PF chairperson Lazarus Chungu to quickly visit Chilubi district and help resolve any misunderstandings.

Mr. Mwila was accompanied by PF Western Province Chairperson, Kafuka Kafuka and PF deputy media director Antonio Mwanza, among others.

The Chilubi Parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of area MP Rosaria Fundanga.

