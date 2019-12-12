Nkana star Ronald ‘Sate-Sate’ Kampamba is looking forward to Saturday’s big Copperbelt derby against FAZ Super Division leaders Zesco United set for Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

The two giants will be meeting for the first time in the 2019/20 Super Division campaign.

Champions Zesco are leading the table with 28 points from 10 matches played while fifth placed Nkana are seven points behind after playing 11 matches.

‘The game is not going to be easy but as Nkana we are looking forward to a positive result. We must work hard as a team to beat Zesco,’ Kampamba said.

‘We will respect Zesco because they are champions and they must repect us because we are also a big team,’ Sate Sate said.

Striker Kampamba said Nkana are in the race to win the 13th league title.

‘We want to finish on top and win the league,’ Kampamba said.

Nkana are beginning life with acting head coach Manfred Chabinga after the resignation of Beston Chambeshi earlier on Sunday.

