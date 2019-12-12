Tourism and Arts Minister Ronald Chitotela says his Ministry will seize the opportunity of the visit to Zambia by 10,000 black Americans in 2020 to create more investment in the tourism sector.

And the Minister said Government wants the best partnership deal for Kafue National Park; better than that which was signed for Bangweulu and Liuwa National Parks to benefit the treasury, local communities and all citizens.

Speaking at his office when the United States of America Ambassador to Zambia Daniel Foote paid a courtesy call on him, the Minister said his Ministry wants to take the Americans returning to Africa to all parts of the country so that they see where the best opportunities lie in terms of tourism investment.

He said according to the Economic Association of Zambia who are organizers of the program, the first activities are expected from June to July 2020 followed by a bigger conference on 4th December 2020 to 4th January 2021.

The Pambashe PF Lawmaker also said investments in tourism should be of benefit to both the investors and local communities hence the need to get the best deal from the Kafue National.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Foote said the US Embassy wants continued and strengthened partnerships that will help conservation efforts and increase American tourist arrivals into Zambia.

He said there are already 40,000 Americans visiting the country each year but that can be increased with good partnership.

Mr. Foote said the Zambian national parks landscapes are beautiful and many US citizens would appreciate some of the tourism activities like angling and safari experiences.

This is according to a statement issued to the media by Sakabilo Kalembwe, the Ministry of Tourism and Arts spokesperson.

