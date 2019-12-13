About 636 students at Mulungushi University in Kabwe, who were barred from writing their end of semester examinations due non payment of tuition fees have been allowed to write their examinations.

Higher Education Minister Brian Mushimba says Mulungushi University management has engaged the students and agreed on the payment plan.

Dr. Mushimba says the move taken by management is to ensure that the affected students do not lose their entire academic year.

The Minister further explained that President Edgar Lungu has in the last few years included students from Mulungushi University on the government bursary .

He said currently there are about 3 hundred and 50 students on bursaries at Mulungushi university, the first ever in the history of the institution.

He was reacting to UPND Katombora Member of Parliament Derrick Luvune, who wanted to know whether Government is aware that some students at Mulungushi University have been barred from writing their end of semester examinations due to non payment of fees.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]