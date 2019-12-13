Vice President Inonge Wina says the government has no intention of disbanding the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC).

Ms. Wina has said there are currently no compelling reasons to disband the institution.

The Vice President also says the FIC will not be merged with any other investigative institution.

She says the FIC has been formed under the Patriotic Front (PF) administration through an Act of parliament.

She was reacting to United Party for National Development -UPND Mongu Central Member of Parliament Mwilola Imakando in parliament today who sought clarification on allegations that the government wants to merge FIC with one of the Investigative institutions.

This was during the Vice President’s Question Time for Oral Answer.

