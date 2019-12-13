Zesco United coach George Lwandamina is refusing to be drawn into war-talk ahead of Saturday’s big Copperbelt derby clash away to Nkana in Kitwe.

The current league leaders and defending FAZ Super Division champions head to Nkana exactly a week after TP Mazembe of DR Congo beat them 2-1 at home in Ndola in a 2019/20 CAF Champions League Group A match.

That result ended Zesco’s fourteen match unbeaten run in all competition dating back to August 17 when they lost 1-0 to Zanaco in the 2019/20 Charity Shield final in Lusaka.

“They are no easy games and we approach all the games with the same mentality regardless of who we are meeting,” Lwandamina said.

“So it goes also for the game against Nkana, we shall wait for the results on the pitch.”

Zesco’s last competitive visit to Nkana was on March 10 in a 2018/19 CAF Confederation Cup Group C match that Nkana won 3-0.

But in the league, Zesco are unbeaten away at Nkana since 2004 with four wins and five draws.

Meanwhile, Zesco lead the table on 28 points while Nkana are fifth with 21 points from ten and eleven matches played respectively.

