The Global Fund has increased Zambia’s allocation by 36 million US dollars towards the strengthening of malaria elimination and HIV/AIDS epidemic control.

Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya says government has prioritized global health diplomacy in health systems strengthening.

Dr Chilufya said this has come at a right time and that it is in line with the President’s program for malaria elimination and epidemic control of HIV/AIDS.

He was speaking when Global Fund delegation led by Professor Ronald Heifetz from Harvard University paid a courtesy call on him at his office in Lusaka.

Professor Heifetz said the Global fund is happy to work with the Zambian Government on various health programs.

He said the global Fund will continue partnering with government in ensuring that the country has access to quality health care.

Meanwhile, Dr. Chilufya has thanked the Global Fund for continued support noting that His Excellency President Edgar Lungu has emphasized the need for public health security and that the Zambia National Public Health Institute has set up a disease intelligent Unit, a disease surveillance that looks at epidemic preparedness and response.

He said this is a critical investment in disease surveillance and intelligence.

