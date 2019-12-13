Defending COSAFA U20 Cup champions South Africa U20 coach Helman Mkhalele has warned Zambia that they are not prepared to relinquish their title in this Saturday’s final.

Hosts Zambia take on South Africa in the 2019 COSAFA U20 Cup final at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

The match will be a repeat of the 2016 final that Zambia won 2-1 away in South Africa in what was also their record tenth and last win while South Africa are chasing title number nine.

“It will be a very difficult game why? Because we are going to play against the hosts and they are also too physical and a well-trained team in relational to their tactical application,” Mhkalele said.

“So it is also another opportunity for my boys to develop.”

This is the Bafana-Bafana legends’ first stint as head coach after serving as long-term assistant to Thabo Senong who left to take up the Lesotho senior national team post.

“Even though it is not that easy, I still believe my boys will pull through with a good plan tomorrow and I still believe we can beat Zambia in their own back yard,” Mhkalele said.

“With the belief that my players have, you can see that they want it badly.

“So we will make sure we won’t make things easier for them (Zambia) so we will be prepared for the game on Saturday.”

