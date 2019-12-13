Zambia U20 coach Oswald Mutapa insists they can absorb the pressure after reaching their first COSAFA U20 Cup final since 2016.

2019 COSAFA U20 Cup hosts Young Chipolopolo crushed Angola 3-0 in Thursday’s semifinals at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka to improve on their 2018 form when they were lost 2-1 to eventual runners-up Zimbabwe in Kitwe.

Unbeaten Zambia’s ascendancy to the final with a one hundred percent record comes in their third successive season as COSAFA U20 hosts after kicking off with a disappointing first round exit in 2017 in Kitwe.

Mutapa also described beating Angola in Thursday’s semifinal as a final before a final.

This is after Angola, like Zambia, came into the penultimate match also unbeaten but with a huge reputation as this year’s tournaments big hitters scoring 13 goals while Zambia were a close second with nine goals.

“We were under pressure playing Angola but it is the way we will handle the pressure on the day,” Mutapa said.

“It is the same way we will still talk to the players; it is not yet over because we will another 90 minutes to go.

“We have a day to rest but we have gained a step ahead of last year’s semifinals and we will give it a go playing at home.”

