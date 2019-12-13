New Power Dynamos coach Perry Mutapa has cautioned that there is a lot of work to be done despite the six-time champions’ recent resurgent form before he can say the struggling Kitwe giants are out of the woods.

Power on Wednesday collected their biggest win of the season when they beat Zanaco 3-0 away in Lusaka.

The result was Mutapa’s second successive league victory in as many games in charge following his appointment a fortnight ago when he quit as Forest Rangers boss after Gaston Mutobo was fired by Power.

Wednesday’s away win in Lusaka also saw Power stay unbeaten for a fourth successive league match when they collected three consecutive victories that has seen them swim away from the relegation zone and up to number eight on the table.

“Yes we have won 3-0 but there is still a lot to be done. It looks nice to people that we have beaten Zanaco 3-0 so will not to get carried away. We need to add depth and then see whether we will be fighting relegation for a top eight finish,” Mutapa said.

“So at the moment, it is just a sweat victory.”

Power, who have five league wins this term, are on 17 points from twelve games but will only return to action next Saturday, December 21 in a massive test for Mutapa when they host Nkana in the big Kitwe derby at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

They are now eleven points behind leaders Zesco United and another eight points adrift of second placed Napsa Stars and number three side Red Arrows.

