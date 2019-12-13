President Edgar Lungu has congratulated British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson for emerging victorious in the United Kingdom General Elections held yesterday.
In a congratulatory message to Mr Johnson, the President says the victory is an affirmation of the desire of the people of the United Kingdom to endorse the Conservative Party’s policies and vision for the country.
President Lungu says he is confident that under the continued leadership of Mr. Johnson, ZAMBIA and the UK will continue to explore new avenues of cooperation for the mutual benefit of the two people.
The Head of State has also extended the congratulations to the Conservatives Party’s victory in the house of commons during the elections.
President Lungu also wished Mr Johnson personal good health, peace and prosperity for the people of the United Kingdom.
This is according to a statement issued to ZNBC News by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, ISAAC CHIPAMPE.
