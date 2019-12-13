UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has appealed to more cooperating partners to come through to address the US$86.3 million gap in the money required to feed the over 2.3 million hungry Zambians.

Mr Hichilema says the places he has visited are critically in need of food.

He said if not the full budget, Cooperating partners should at least prioritise the US$52.3 million required for food security.

Mr Hichilema said the Zambian Government is grappling with a huge debt repayment burden, which makes it difficult to respond to this situation.

He also urged Zambians to come through and assist the people who are under threat due to starvation saying any little contribution will go a long way.

“According to the United Nations Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for Zambia 2019 – 2020, about 2.3 million Zambians will need food until the next harvest. Out of this number over 450,000 need food immediately”, he said. He explained that the total amount required is US$89.5 million (K1.3 billion) and According the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs Financial Tracking Service, Zambia has pledges for humanitarian assistance of US$9.6 million, out of which US$6.4 million is for the refugee programme living the HRP with US$3.2 million (3.5%) of total requirements. Mr Hichilema emphasised that the 2.3 million people in this food crisis will need your assistance.

