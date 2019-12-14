Victorious 2019 COSAFA U20 Cup coach Oswald Mutapa’s says he now has a base of a team to target qualification to the 2021 U20 AFCON.

Hosts Zambia U20 on Saturday ended their three-year drought t for COSAFA U20 glory following a 3-0 victory over outgoing champions South Africa at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

The result sees Mutapa make history as the first junior coach to win both the COSAFA U17 and U20 Cup title’s in one year after lifting the former away in Malawi in October.

“Great tournament, I think the most important thing is the development of the players. It is just the start for the preparations for 2021 U20 AFCON qualifiers in Mauritania that will see the top two teams at the 2020 COSAFA U20 Cup qualify for that tournament,”Mutapa said.

“Yes, we know a few boys will not be eligible for next year but most will be available and have had a feel of the tournament at this level.

“It is good we are champions, we prepared well and we are happy that one our boys will be trials and hopefully he will be successful.”

Nkana midfielder Patrick Gondwe won the 2019 COSAFA U20 Cup Player of the Tournament award that came with a trial at La Liga club CD Numanica.

Meanwhile, a brace from Jonathan Munalula in the 40th and 85th minutes and Francisco Mwepu’s 42nd minute goal sealed record winners Zambia’s unprecedented eleventh COSAFA U20 Cup triumph.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]