Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja is concerned that some police officers have lost direction and are doing things contrary to the law.

Mr. Kanganja says this is evident from abuse of firearms, drinking whilst on duty, mounting roadblocks in undesignated places and shoddy works by officers among others.

The Police Chief has thus called on police officers to observe their processional code of ethics.

Officiating at the 2019 Lusaka Police Division Annual Ball last night, Mr. Kanganja said the event is a good platform for officers to take stock of various successes and challenges recorded in the past year.

He said the annual ball’s theme of ensuring peace, law and order prevails is timely because Criminals are positioning themselves ahead of the festive period.

Mr. Kanganja assured officers that government is devoted to improving their welfare through continued construction of housing units.

He further said police officers should brace themselves for a tougher 2020 as the country prepares for the 2021 general elections.

And Lusaka Province Police Commanding Officer Nelson Phiri said social gatherings like the annual ball are important as they help the officers to reconcile and start on a fresh note.

Organizing Committee Chairperson Paul Sapaulu said the committee did everything in its powers to ensure the annual ball is a success.

