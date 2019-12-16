The UPND has described its Former Vice President Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba as a shameless politician.

Commenting on Mr Mwamba’s claims that UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema is holding the people of Southern Province captive by telling them that the PF will not deliver development, UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka said it is important in life to have shame.

He wondered how Mr Mwamba who on several occasions toured Southern province as UPND on several occasions as UPND Vice President claiming PF had failed to deliver development can now change his position because he is in PF.

Mr Katuka said Mr Mwamba’s statement confirms how desperate he was to join the party which he on several occasions insulted calling them thieves but ended up joining them.

He said the whole country is now hurting because the PF has failed to deliver development to the Zambian people.

