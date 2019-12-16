The owners of Horizon schools located in Kabulonga area have commenced legal action against the state over the compulsorily acquisition and sale of the land on which the school sits.

Lands and Natural Resources Minister Jean Kapata has however confirmed that the land on which horizon schools sit has been compulsorily acquired by the state in Public Interest as the Land acquisition Act empowers the president to compulsorily acquire any land whenever he is of the opinion that it is desirable to do so in the interest of the republic.

Mrs Kapata has however refuted allegations that the land has been sold to a Chinese investor to build a shopping mall as the lands acquisition act does not allow compulsory acquisition of land for private purpose.

She said the government gazette notice number 6814 of 15th November, 2019 does not state anywhere that the President has personal interest in the land.

Ms Kapata added that government has no intention to disrupt the operations and curriculum of the school after the process of compulsory acquisition.

She said in a statement that it is strange that the same school which has taken the matter to court is now seeking to discuss the matter through the media.

[Read 253 times, 253 reads today]