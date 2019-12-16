Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Christopher Yaluma has challenged men attending the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Entrepreneurship Conference to come up with bankable business project proposals.

Mr Yaluma said government stands ready to provide support to entrepreneurs willing to start businesses locally, through the Zambia Development Agency (ZDA).

The Minister cited agriculture, forestry, information communications technologies, horticulture and tourism as some of the sectors that are yearning for investment.

He pointed out that government will continue to provide an enabling environment for entrepreneurs to thrive.

And Mr Yaluma assured the men attending the two days conference that government through ZDA will provide necessary business linkages, business development services, access to business finance and capacity building for beginners.

He said the state does not want to solely depend on mining but to aggressively promote diversification of the economy by investing in other key sectors.

Mr Yaluma urged the men to take advantage of the political stability prevailing in the country.

He further implored the men to use the conference to create networks and support each other for the benefit of the region.

And Minister Tourism and Arts Ronald Chitotela urged the men to take advantage of the three billion United States dollars set aside for infrastructure development in the SADC region.

Mr Chitotela said the infrastructure sector in SADC provides great opportunities for local business entrepreneurs.

Mr Chitotela also advised men to refrain from pulling each down but rather support one another for the benefit of the country’s growth.

And visiting Zimbabwean business guru Kudakwashe Tagwireyi wondered why Africa remained poor despite the continent being endowed with numerous natural resources.

Mr Tagwireyi encouraged men to take advantage of the numerous resources that the continent is endowed with by setting up profitable and workable businesses.

He said problems of unemployment faced by youths in the region can only be addressed by using local solutions.

Mr Tagwireyi said the region should not wait for aid from outside but rather use local resources to address some the challenges being faced on the continent.

