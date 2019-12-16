Zambia’s second most successful club Mighty Mufulira Wanderers stayed bottom of the 2019/20 FAZ Super Division log on Sunday after suffering their fourth successive league loss of the season.

The nine-time champions lost 2-1 away to Buildcon at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola as early signs of fourth demotion in their history loom over the horizon.

Mighty went into halftime down 2-0 after Chanda Mushili and Moses Phiri had put Buildcon ahead in 15th and 45th minutes respectively.

Kamal Jafaru scored Wanderers consolation goal in the 56th minute as Mighty battle to stay up following their promotion in the 2019 provisional season after spending 2018 in the second tier.

Mighty have 6 points from thirteen games with just two league wins so far this term and are one point behind Nakambala Leopards who are just above them on the table at number 17.

Buildcon are ninth on 17 points, eleven behind leaders and defending champions Zesco United.

Meanwhile, in the lunchtime kickoff, Forest Rangers coach Tennant Chilumba began his tenure with a 0-0 home draw against Green Buffaloes.

Forest are seventh and on 19 points, a point and spot behind Buffaloes.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]