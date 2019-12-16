Here is a wrap of selected performances by our foreign-based players this past weekend.

=SOUTH AFRICA

It was Cup final weekend in South Africa where goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene was an unused substitute in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Maritzburg United in the 2019 Telkom Cup final in Durban.

=DR CONGO

Midfielder Rainford Kalaba on Sunday came off the bench in the 71st minute to score leaders TP Mazembe’s second goal ten minutes later in their 2-0 home win over old foes from Kinshasa DC Motema Pembe in Lubumbashi.

Defender Tandi Mwape played the full 90 minutes after taking compatriot and Chipolopolo captain Kabaso Chongo’s spot.

Kabaso missed the match to serve a two-match suspension after accruing two yellow cards.

=FRANCE

Defender Stopilla Sunzu played the full 90 minutes for third from bottom Metz on Saturday in their 1-1 home draw against number two side Olympique Marseille.

=BELGIUM

Thirteenth place KV Oostende beat fourth placed Gent 2-1 on Sunday.

Striker Fashion Sakala came off the bench in the 84th minute but was not on target.

=AUSTRIA

Unbeaten leaders and defending champions RB Salzburg were held to a 2-2 away draw by sixth placed Hartberg on Saturday.

Striker Patson Daka snatched a point for Salzburg with an 85th minute equalizer who was trailing 2-1 at halftime to rescue them from the prospect of a first league defeat of the season.

Daka, who is third on the Austrian top scorers charts with 14 goals and three behind Shon Weissman of Wofsberger AC, played the full 90 minutes.

Midfielder Enock Mwepu came on in the 56th minute.

RUSSIA

The 2019/20 Russian season is on Winter recess from December 8 to February 23.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]