By Venus N Msyani Concerned citizen in the diaspora.

The debate whether the number of constituencies in Zambia should be increased from the current 150 to 235 is too important to ignore as it evokes a lot of questions.

Why now? Is one of the questions that have driven me to react.

A recent online article has revealed that the Electoral Commission of Zambia is in support of the proposal. That the support is a result of submissions received during the countrywide delimitation sittings and factors outlined in Article 59 of the Constitution that give powers to the commission to delimit constituencies and wards.

When is it going to happen? Is another question that need to be asked.

Unless creation of new constituencies takes place after 2021 election, this is a pure political scam rather fraud.

ECZ chairperson Esau Chulu is trying to manipulate 2021 election outcome; help PF keep control of the parliament. Whether he is doing it consciously or unconsciously, the fact remains the same.

Democracy is about fair competition and number. Zambia has two major political parties at the moment. Patriotic Front (PF) 89 of 156, United Party for National Development (UPND) 58 of 156. Each has its stronghold. Will ECZ create equal number of constituencies in each party stronghold?

It is near to impossible and a breed of confusion. If Hon. Justice Esau Chulu and the Electoral Commission of Zambia does’t see that, too bad.

We have entered a calculating politics stage and it is time to start thinking beyond the lines. Say no to new constituencies for the sake of fair 2021 election. We are winning over violence and propaganda. We must also win over calculating politics.

Many thanks to Highvie Hamududu, President of Party of National Unity. His article on Lusaka Times on this very issue is great though he takes a different approach.

The proposal to create new constituencies must be put on hold until after 2021 election.

