Former Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili still remains prohibited from defaming Lusaka Businessman Valden Findlay who he accused of being a drug dealer.

Mr. Kambwili has also been condemned to pay costs to Mr. Findlay.

High Court Judge Elita Mwikisa said this when she confirmed the order of injunction that if freedom of speech is left unrestricted it can damage people’s liberties in a democratic state.

Judge Mwikisa further said if Mr. Kambwili is not restricted Mr. Findlay may suffer irreparable injuries.

She said Mr. Findlay has shown that Mr. Kambwili’s defense of fair comment has failed because he has not provided reasonable evidence to that effect.

Mr. Findlay has in this matter sued Mr. Kambwili for accusing him of dealing in drugs using the Presidential jet.

He is also seeking damages for libel and slander among others.

But, Mr. Kambwili has argued that words complained of can be justified because they fall under fair comment.

