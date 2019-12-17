President Edgar Lungu has urged Patriotic Front members in Southern province to explain the government’s success to the people.

President Lungu says there is so much false information being disseminated by the opposition that PF members should counter with the truth.

He says PF members should help in explaining the contents of Bill 10 so as to correct the misinformation that some political parties and civil organizations are spreading.

The Head of State says it is also not true that his administration does NOT want to work with the people from the region, saying he has on several occasions appointed people from the southern province who he says turned down the offers citing threats.

President Lungu has since urged the mobilization team to start the mobilization process in Southern province.

The President said this in Livingstone yesterday, in a meeting with PF Members from Kazungula, Kalomo, Livingstone and Zimba districts.

And, PF Vice Chairperson for National Mobilization, Geoffrey Mwamba, says his team will make inroads in Southern province.

Mr. Mwamba, who pledged his total loyalty to President LUNGU, has however appealed to all PF members in the region to get involved in recruiting new members.

After the meeting, Mr. Mwamba told journalists that over 600 people have defected from UPND to join the PF in Livingstone.

And while in Choma, President Edgar Lungu challenged Patriotic Front members in the Southern Province to produce more Members of Parliament in the 2021 general election.

Addressing PF members in Choma yesterday, President Lungu said there is NO reason why the governing party should NOT have MPs in the Southern Province when it has taken development to the area.

President Lungu urged the PF in the province to immediately start identifying potential MPs and start mobilizing ahead of the 2021 General Election.

He said the success of any political grouping depends on numbers and that the late President Michael Sata managed to grow the party by inviting more people to join the PF.

President Lungu said the opposition United Party for National Development-UPND will never rule Zambia if its members continue thinking that one region can make them form government.

He said not a single tribe in Zambia can win elections on its own.

President Lungu wondered why the opposition UPND has continued fielding a presidential candidate, who has broken the record of losing the highest number of elections in the country.

And newly-appointed PF National Vice Chairperson for Mobilization Geoffrey Mwamba has thanked President Lungu and the Central Committee for the appointment.

Mr. MWAMBA said he is ready for the task ahead and that he has already started mobilizing with close to three hundred UPND cadres defecting to the ruling PF in Monze and Choma districts in the last two days.

