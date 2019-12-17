Nkwazi battle swim, not only away from the relegation zone, but end an eight match winless run when they host Lusaka Dynamos on Wednesday at Edwin Emboela Stadium in Lusaka.
Nkwazi sit in the top part of the bottom four relegation zone at number 15 on 11 points from eleven matches played.
They last tasted victory on September 21 at the same venue in a 3-2 Lusaka derby victory over Zanaco.
Since then, Nkwazi have amassed just four points and as many defeats and head into their mid-week round 11 fixtures after a 1-0 away loss up the road at Nkoloma Stadium against third placed town-mates Red Arrows.
Dynamos on the other hand have not fared any better despite sitting at number 13 and are one point ahead of Nkwazi on 12 points.
But Dynamos have head to Emboela armed with four points from their last two league games after holding hosts Buildcon 2-2 away in Ndola and beating visitors Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy 3-0.
2019/20 FAZ SUPER DIVISION
WEEK 11
18/12/2019
Nkwazi-Lusaka Dynamos
WEEK 14
21/12/2019
Zesco United -Kabwe Youth Football Academy
Green Eagles-Nkwazi
Napsa Stars-Lumwana Radiants
Green Buffaloes-Nakambala Leopards
Red Arrows-Buildcon
Mufulira Wanderers-Zanaco
Lusaka Dynamos-Forest Rangers
Kansanshi Dynamos-Kabwe Warriors
22/12/2019
Power Dynamos-Nkana