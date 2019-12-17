Nkwazi battle swim, not only away from the relegation zone, but end an eight match winless run when they host Lusaka Dynamos on Wednesday at Edwin Emboela Stadium in Lusaka.

Nkwazi sit in the top part of the bottom four relegation zone at number 15 on 11 points from eleven matches played.

They last tasted victory on September 21 at the same venue in a 3-2 Lusaka derby victory over Zanaco.

Since then, Nkwazi have amassed just four points and as many defeats and head into their mid-week round 11 fixtures after a 1-0 away loss up the road at Nkoloma Stadium against third placed town-mates Red Arrows.

Dynamos on the other hand have not fared any better despite sitting at number 13 and are one point ahead of Nkwazi on 12 points.

But Dynamos have head to Emboela armed with four points from their last two league games after holding hosts Buildcon 2-2 away in Ndola and beating visitors Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy 3-0.

2019/20 FAZ SUPER DIVISION

WEEK 11

18/12/2019

Nkwazi-Lusaka Dynamos

WEEK 14

21/12/2019

Zesco United -Kabwe Youth Football Academy

Green Eagles-Nkwazi

Napsa Stars-Lumwana Radiants

Green Buffaloes-Nakambala Leopards

Red Arrows-Buildcon

Mufulira Wanderers-Zanaco

Lusaka Dynamos-Forest Rangers

Kansanshi Dynamos-Kabwe Warriors

22/12/2019

Power Dynamos-Nkana

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]