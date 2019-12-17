President Edgar Lungu says Zambia needs to adapt to climate change in order to sustain the tourism sector’s contribution to the country’s national economic development.

ZANIS reports that President Lungu said Zambia’s tourism flagship, the Victoria Falls has been adversely affected by climate change.

The Head of State said this in the tourist capital Livingstone after touring the Victoria Falls to appreciate its state and assess the impact of climate change on the country’s tourism flagship which is a world heritage site.

The President acknowledged that the impact of climate change on tourism is unprecedented.

Large portions of the Victoria Falls which are normally submerged are dry and exposing the rock formations around the falls.

He said though people are describing the falls, as being dead, and tourists are taking advantage of climate change to learn about rock formations.

“Let’s make use of what’s obtaining , am told there is a lot of excitement from tourists who come here to witness what is unprecedented, learn about rock formations, and what happens with this situation ” said President Lungu.

The President added that there is need to continue innovating the marketing of Zambia’s tourism so that the sector continues to contribute positively to the country’s economy.

President Lungu however said he has been assured by authorities that tourism inflows have not been affected by the impact of climate change.

He explained that there is need to step up and explain to the public and the tourism market about the state of the Victoria Falls and its potential for continued tourism growth.

National Heritage Conservation Commission Victoria Falls Site Manager John Zulu who guided President Lungu on the tour said there is need to re-brand the marketing of the Victoria Falls and Zambia’s overall tourism in light of the impact of climate change.

Mr Zulu assured President Lungu that tourism inflows have not reduced following the reduced waters on the falls as a result of the impact of climate change.

The President took time to take pictures and interact with local and foreign tourists, as well as visited the curios stand.

President Lungu later walked out of the Victoria Falls area to greet and interact with Livingstone residents who had thronged the Victoria Falls area.

