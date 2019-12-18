Ex-Zambia midfielder Clifford Mulenga is backing Chipolopolo to redeem themselves in their remaining four 2021 AFCON Group H qualifiers.

Chipolopolo are slumped at the bottom of Group H on zero points after two games played as they battle to end a two season absence from the AFCON.

Algeria lead Group H on maximum 6 points, Zimbabwe are second with 4 points while Botswana have 1 point.

Zambia lost 5-0 away to defending AFCON champions Algeria on November 14 before Zimbabwe stunned them 2-1 on match-day-two on November 19 at home in Lusaka.

“Most definitely (we can), if Zimbabwe can come here and beat us, then we can also go there and beat them because obviously we have learnt from the first games. So I think we know what to do in the next coming game in Zimbabwe,” Clifford said.

But the Zimbabwe match will be the final and probably decisive Group H game of qualifiers for Chipolopolo on November 9, 2020 after hosting Algeria in their penultimate fixture on October 5 in Lusaka.

Chipolopolo will face Botswana in a Group H doubleheader at home on August 31 and away on September 8.

The qualifiers resume in August after making way for the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifiers from March 23-31 and June 1-9 after the Africa zone draws are made in Egypt on January 21

“We have two games against Botswana, the team that we have traditionally beaten. Not to undermine them, or underestimate them, but I believe this is a six-pointer for Zambia,” Clifford said.

“We are Chipolopolo at the end of the day and even Botswana knows that.

“We have beaten Algeria at home before, they are a good team, and they are in top shape.

“But this is our home ground, this is Zambia, and they have to come here knowing that they are not playing in Algeria but this is Zambia so we can definitely qualify.”

