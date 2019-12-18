Information and Broadcasting Minister Dora Siliya has terminated the appointment of Mulenga Kapwepwe as ZNBC Board Chairman with immediate effect.
No official reasons have been given for the termination of Ms. Kapwepwe’s appointment but ZNBC sources have revealed that Ms. Siliya was upset after the Ms. Kapwepwe led Board opposed the appointment of Amon Jere as ZNBC Deputy Director General.
Last month, Lusaka Times exclusively revealed that Mr Jere was been lined up to take over the job of ZNBC Director General after Mr Richards Mwanza’s contract was not renewed.
Mr Jere, a telecoms Executive has no experience in broadcasting and the Board and the Unions opposed his appointment.
As a compromise, Government through Ms. Siliya went ahead and promoted ZNBC Director of Engineering Malolela Lusambo to the position of Director General but started pushing the Board to create a new position of Deputy Director General.
The move was however strongly opposed by the Board stating that the structure of ZNBC does not allow for a position of Deputy D.G.
The struggles over the appointment of Mr Jere has caused delays in him reporting for duty.
And yesterday, Ms Siliya officially announced the decision to let go of Ms. Kapwepwe but maintained the rest of the Board members.
Ms Siliya said Government has deemed it to be in public interest to nullify the appointment of Ms Kapwepwe.
“We wish to thank Ms Kapwepwe for her services as ZNBC Board Chairperson and wished her God’s Blessings in future endeavours,” Ms. Siliya said.
Mulenga Kapwepwe is a very principled woman and she is better away from these characters who lack authenticity, integrity, charisma and transparency. PF is not for the pure in character. No one who associates with this party will go to the grave a clean individual. Professionals have been soiled. I know they couched the termination later to embarrass you but you have emerged a hero. You stood your ground to defend the ZNBC charter against wolves.
Iyo mwandi pa Zambia napo! Surely government could not find another job for this Amon Jere? ZNBC is already struggling and the board made a wise decision to refuse to create the position of Deputy director general
I expect ZNBC Unions to show support for Ms Kapwepwe. I expect the entire Board to resign in solidarity. I expect the Institute of Directors to strongly condemn the move by Ms Siliya. This is total interference on good corporate governance.