Nkana coach Manfred Chabinga says they have no choice in Sunday’s Kitwe derby but to sing the only tune they are expecting to hear back at their Wusakile stronghold after the 90 minutes at Arthur Davies Stadium against hosts Power Dynamos.

Nkana and power meet in the first leg of the 2019/2020 campaign in the nation’s biggest derby.

The record 12-time champions head to Arthur Davies where they beat Power 2-0 in their very last meeting last April 19.

Furthermore, Nkana head to Power on an eight-match unbeaten run and are currently fourth on the log with 24 points , four behind leaders Zesco and seven points ahead of Power who are eighth.

“For Nkana, expectations are always very high, yes, it is local derby but one has to win, I mean if luck is not on our side, a draw will be like a loss,” Chabinga said.

“But we want to make sure that we collect maximum points.

“The consistency is there but we don’t want to drop points. Yes, football is football, they are ups and downs, but we have to work hard.”

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]