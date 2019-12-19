The government has challenged graduates from agricultural training institutes to be entrepreneurial and not depend on government for jobs.
Fisheries and Livestock Minister Nkandu Luo says the government has created an environment where graduates can access support to start their own enterprises.
Professor Luo says the government has demonstrated the commitment to empowering citizens economically through initiatives such as the 50 million United States dollars Zambia Aquaculture Enterprise Development Project (ZAEDP).
Professor Luo said this in a speech read on her behalf by Fisheries and Livestock Permanent Secretary Dr. Benson Mwenya during the 20th graduation ceremony of 23 Assistant Fisheries Technicians at Kasaka Fisheries Training Institute.
Professor Luo challenged the graduates to use the skills they have acquired to create enterprises that will lead to job creation and raise their own incomes.
And Kasaka Fisheries Training Institute Principal Justina Kalekanya said the institute has continued to be a center of excellence in producing graduates that are realizing the country’s vision of becoming a middle-income nation.
Ms Kalekanya said the inclusion of Assistant fisheries Technicians in the aquaculture value chain is critical to the mainstream economy of the country.
Says the professor who has depended on government for jobs ever since she graduated from unza
How can they not depend on Government and private jobs in such a hostile environment? If a graduate dares to start an enterprise, ZRA will hound them for taxes from the first month whereas foreigners are given a 5 year period of zero (0) taxes and no import taxes on their stock. The idea is to encourage foreign investment but there is no desire to encourage domestic investors to set up a business, no relief even for the first 6 months. I know a UK Based Nurse who has a Boutique back in Zambia. She sent some cosmetics via DHL. They cost her about 8,000 ZMK. They were sent from Sleek in France. The duty ZRA slapped on the box came to a massive 14,000 ZMK and an appeal was rapidly rejected. Add to all this erratic power and widespread corruption and you end up with a Business environment in…
.. in which only ruling party caders can survive. Let them just get jobs. If you were serious, in encouraging entrepreneurship it would show in your policies. All you are encouraging is cadership.
This is the same monkey who has depended on government the whole of her life as minister and MP. Lead by example. Resign from that Ministerial Position and start a business of your own before asking others not to depend on government. As if what you have earned or stolen is not enough you still want to cling to government even after parliament has been dissolved. How can you then ask others not depend on government.