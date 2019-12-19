The government has challenged graduates from agricultural training institutes to be entrepreneurial and not depend on government for jobs.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister Nkandu Luo says the government has created an environment where graduates can access support to start their own enterprises.

Professor Luo says the government has demonstrated the commitment to empowering citizens economically through initiatives such as the 50 million United States dollars Zambia Aquaculture Enterprise Development Project (ZAEDP).

Professor Luo said this in a speech read on her behalf by Fisheries and Livestock Permanent Secretary Dr. Benson Mwenya during the 20th graduation ceremony of 23 Assistant Fisheries Technicians at Kasaka Fisheries Training Institute.

Professor Luo challenged the graduates to use the skills they have acquired to create enterprises that will lead to job creation and raise their own incomes.

And Kasaka Fisheries Training Institute Principal Justina Kalekanya said the institute has continued to be a center of excellence in producing graduates that are realizing the country’s vision of becoming a middle-income nation.

Ms Kalekanya said the inclusion of Assistant fisheries Technicians in the aquaculture value chain is critical to the mainstream economy of the country.

