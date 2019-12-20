Government says the African Continental Free Trade Area- ACfTA once operational will address economic strategic goals meant to stabilize Zambia’s economy.

Commerce, Trade and Industry Minister Christopher Yaluma says currently, there are many impediments that hinder the country from conducting smooth international trade thereby limiting forex foreign exchange .

Mr. Yaluma says government is engaging various stakeholders in the SADC region to ensure zambia’s international trade challenges are addressed.

He was speaking shortly after touring Marcopolo Tile manufacturering plant in Chilanga, to appreciate the operations of the multi Million Dollar Investment by the Wonderful group of companies.

Meanwhile, MarcoPolo Tile Manufacturing Limited Board Chairman His Royal Highness Chief Chikwanda says the company aims at shifting the country’s status of being an importer of tiles to exporter thereby contributing to the much needed forex in the country.

Chief Chikwanda notes that this will ultimately stabilize the foreign exchange rates as well as general economic outlook.

And Chilanga Constituency Member of Parliament Maria Langa expressed gratitude for the social responsibilities support the company has given in her Constituency.

Mrs Langa, however, urged the company to increase the number of female youth employees to support gender equality in manufacturering companies.

