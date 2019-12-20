Investigations have been launched into the safety of the newly constructed flyover bridge on Alick Nkhata road in Lusaka’s Longacres area.
The Engineering Institute of Zambia (EIZ) has constituted a team of engineers to undertake the investigations, following public outcry.
EIZ President, Eugine Hazele says the investigations have started adding that all stakeholders involved in the construction of the bridge have been written to.
Mr. Hazele said EIZ will also engage the public people to look into the safety of the flyover bridge, which is now operational.
He said at a media briefing in Lusaka yesterday that a comprehensive report on the safety of the bridge will be issued once the investigations are concluded.
We are not a serious nation. Some many things going wrong right now and we can’t come together as a nation to control things. If its true something is wrong with this bridge where were the engineers to inspect the construction of this bridge before it was finished. Money has been spent already and I hope nothing is damn wrong with this bridge otherwise someone should for sure be held accountable for this mess.
Doing the right thing reactionally.
Typical of vocal Zambians.
The EIZ should have endorsed the construction of the bridge before now. They would be defending it now.
A professional that is supposed to be proactive has taken a back bench and is now acting like a post construction inspectorate.
While I laud the bridge engineering, I do support the EIZ approach to Engineering engagement in Zambia.
Can the entire EIZ top guys pave way for a more serious office holders please. Guys ready to get dirty.
Where was EIZ all this while?
Apart from measuring the sizes of the manhoods of their colleagues in Economic Association of Zambia, I don’t know what else EIZ does.
Someone please educate me.
They enjoy conferences sit back and chew membership contributions.
It’s possible that we have half baked Engineering characters at EIZ who don’t know what they are supposed to be doing. Perhaps their constitution is wrong. Don’t get me wrong the initiative by the builders of the bridge was timely but lets aim for quality going forward.
Zambia needs this.