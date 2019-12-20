Investigations have been launched into the safety of the newly constructed flyover bridge on Alick Nkhata road in Lusaka’s Longacres area.

The Engineering Institute of Zambia (EIZ) has constituted a team of engineers to undertake the investigations, following public outcry.

EIZ President, Eugine Hazele says the investigations have started adding that all stakeholders involved in the construction of the bridge have been written to.

Mr. Hazele said EIZ will also engage the public people to look into the safety of the flyover bridge, which is now operational.

He said at a media briefing in Lusaka yesterday that a comprehensive report on the safety of the bridge will be issued once the investigations are concluded.

