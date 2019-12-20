Professor Jerry Shindano, Scotland.

Having lost as many times as the fingers on the outstretched palm of their party’s symbol; the UPND and their leader have become more and more recklessly desperate as 2021 approaches.

The stakes are high. Hakainde Hichilema-the UPND expert loser of 5 election defeats and 15 years without a peoples mandate as president of his party, teeters on the brink of political extinction.

This realisation has given Hichilema and the UPND regionally inclined inner circle sleepless nights. In a last ditch effort,they have resorted to playing dirty by propagating lies, fake news and other deceptive means, all in a bid to salvage some scraps out of Mr Hichilema’s crumbling political career.

They seek to invent campaign issues like corruption, Mukula fabrications, smearing in the first family’s name. The so-called AEI report is one such ridiculous farce conceived in malice and concocted to slander the good reputation of the first family and Government officials.

These cynics don’t see good in anything at all, but discredit government projects that benefit the people in all the 10 provinces. Nevertheless, we invite them to the politics of development.

We invite them into the arena of the politics of development to debate alternatives, manifestos etc.

1. Where are their manifestos?

2. Where are their alternatives?

3. Why are they allergic to politics of civility.

Their politics of falsehoods and fake news are not sustainable; lies have short legs and no endurance! On the other hand our development politics have endurance and permanence.

It only follows that, because lies have zero endurance, the opposition will have no message for the electorate in 2021; as Zambians are already becoming fatigued with the predictability of the opposition’s seedy online fake news outlets and their blundering offline propaganda.

It is very clear that the opposition and their hapless spin con artists in the media space have nothing to talk about and have no issues to raise except to imagine corruption with every development project we roll out as Patriotic Front.

As the 2021 day of reckoning falls upon them, the opposition will not be in a position to promise development including; good roads, schools, hospitals, universities, airports, a growing agricultural sector, and constant power supply.

Their lies would have fainted before the finish line.

The Truth will always prevail.

#Choipa chisata mwine.

Prof Jerry Nshindano is a UK-based Zambian Researcher & Scholar. He holds a Doctorate from University of Western Cape and a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from the University of Zambia. He politically aligns to Zambia’s Ruling PatrioticFront

