Professor Jerry Shindano, Scotland.
Having lost as many times as the fingers on the outstretched palm of their party’s symbol; the UPND and their leader have become more and more recklessly desperate as 2021 approaches.
The stakes are high. Hakainde Hichilema-the UPND expert loser of 5 election defeats and 15 years without a peoples mandate as president of his party, teeters on the brink of political extinction.
This realisation has given Hichilema and the UPND regionally inclined inner circle sleepless nights. In a last ditch effort,they have resorted to playing dirty by propagating lies, fake news and other deceptive means, all in a bid to salvage some scraps out of Mr Hichilema’s crumbling political career.
They seek to invent campaign issues like corruption, Mukula fabrications, smearing in the first family’s name. The so-called AEI report is one such ridiculous farce conceived in malice and concocted to slander the good reputation of the first family and Government officials.
These cynics don’t see good in anything at all, but discredit government projects that benefit the people in all the 10 provinces. Nevertheless, we invite them to the politics of development.
We invite them into the arena of the politics of development to debate alternatives, manifestos etc.
1. Where are their manifestos?
2. Where are their alternatives?
3. Why are they allergic to politics of civility.
Their politics of falsehoods and fake news are not sustainable; lies have short legs and no endurance! On the other hand our development politics have endurance and permanence.
It only follows that, because lies have zero endurance, the opposition will have no message for the electorate in 2021; as Zambians are already becoming fatigued with the predictability of the opposition’s seedy online fake news outlets and their blundering offline propaganda.
It is very clear that the opposition and their hapless spin con artists in the media space have nothing to talk about and have no issues to raise except to imagine corruption with every development project we roll out as Patriotic Front.
As the 2021 day of reckoning falls upon them, the opposition will not be in a position to promise development including; good roads, schools, hospitals, universities, airports, a growing agricultural sector, and constant power supply.
Their lies would have fainted before the finish line.
The Truth will always prevail.
#Choipa chisata mwine.
Prof Jerry Nshindano is a UK-based Zambian Researcher & Scholar. He holds a Doctorate from University of Western Cape and a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from the University of Zambia. He politically aligns to Zambia’s Ruling PatrioticFront
‘Prof’ for nothing; how does this nyeleti come up with such h0gwash?
By the way, ‘prof’ Nyeleti, HH has not lost all those elections; he has been cheated out of some, as a matter of fact 🙁
Are you okay in the head you so called professor? How about you stop talking about HH and UPND and just working? You and PF are the ones who are becoming desperate because you have run out of ideas. Tribalism, privatization and satanism likes etc that you have used in the past will not work anymore. HH and UPND are now gaining ground. PF Kuya bebele 2021. Viva HH and UPND
So Minister and PS (from the same ministry) differing openly on a critical matter is fake news? Thanks to social media and alternative broadcasting media platforms Zambians are now better informed than in the past. Most if not all comments are now pro HH and UPND…the wind of change that you thought would never come is now truly on. 1990/91 reloaded. HH and UPND your time to rule has finally come.
Desperate kicks of a dying horse. Please address issues to do with escalating dept, power shortage and ailing economy. Anything else is of no concern to us, you are the ruling party so act like it!
At least he does not hide that he is a pf cadre…as for the credentials, I feel these are very suspect.
Good morning Professor. While you are at it, would you please inform us how much fire tenders cost in Scotland? And have a look in the meantime on the financial reports of last time. Lastly, have a closer look at corruption cases that a named minister is appearing in court for. Iam sure these issues have long legs unlike the opposition short ones!
It really reminds me of the phrase “alternative facts” that has come with Trump administration and it would appear the phrase is caught on our educated people living in the west!
Singing for the job with a PhD! Zambians have woken up from the slumber of PF lies. If you believe the cost inflated development projects will sell at the voting both in 2021, then wake up and start seeing what is happening in some of the so called PF strongholds! The deciding factor is the economy which is dead and in urban areas where voter turnout is high with big numbers,PF has basically lost support.Even in rural provinces, support has been lost and will be coupled with high voter apathy and vote splitting.New voters would like something,someone new,NOT Ba Edgar!So,accusing UPND of lies you can’t prove wont help,2021 is a real tough one for PF,no wonder your hollow articles!
I like the genuineness in his mentioning his affiliation. But also he plays nice cool politics than what we have seen from other UPND lecturers UNZA has employed. Unza has been taken by.a cartel of lecturers such as Dr O’Brien Kaaba who openly preaches during his lectures.
You are a disgrace to the Shindano clan!
When a Professor reduces self to mere cadre, know they have lost it! Professors are supposed to be fountains of Knowledge and wisdom, not agents of hate speech!
Lol..so if you stretch your palm to say forward, then you are also displaying the number of times hh has lost elections?
The fact still remains that the PF is a Party of kleptomaniacs and the UPND is is a Party of tribal zealots waiting for their turn to emulate their PF colleagues in everything. Both believe their own propaganda. Both don’t deserve our vote, abash PF and abash UPND