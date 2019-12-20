The Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA) is a recruitee of multiple institutions in Zambia and abroad who are desperate for regime change in Zambia, Young African Leaders Initiative has charged.

And YALI has called on Zambians to reject moves that are tantamount to white colonialists who now use the book, propaganda, divide-and-rule tactics, bogus research reports, to re-colonise the people’s minds.

The organization said this in reference to the so-called Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA) report.

Addressing journalists in Lusaka Thursday morning, YALI President Andrew Ntewewe said his organization has noted a continued, coordinated agenda by some members of the opposition political parties, civil society and the so-called EIA to try and make a baseless report which is lacking in substance and merit have some semblance of credibility.

Mr. Ntewewe said this propaganda is well-orchestrated to push the regime change agenda as it is meant by inciting the Zambian public to raise against a legitimately elected administration led by President Lungu.

“In particular, it is becoming clear the target of this malicious and scandalous agenda is President Edgar Lungu himself, the first family and selected Government Ministers. Sadly, what is particularly perturbing about this cartel of international propagandists who have been recruited to work against a legitimately elected Government are using some local media, Zambian citizens to wage a war against their own people.”

Mr. Ntewewe observed that what is happening in Zambia is no different from what happens in many African countries where the “economic hitman” sabotages the economy, causes conflict and confusion among citizens with a view to exploit the country.

“You wonder how so many African countries continue to be ravaged by civil war and conflict which has exacerbated poverty among the very people who have been forced to raise against each other. This is despite the fact that Africa enjoys abundance of resources, has gained its political independence from its colonisers yet still under economic slavery. The examples such as Congo and Zimbabwe bring bitter memories of how economies have been sabotaged and Africans made to raise against each other, to the benefit of the former colonisers and those in search of Africa’s wealth,” he said.

Mr. Ntewewe said the EIA is simply an economic hitman preying on the minds of innocent institutions and inciting Zambians to raise against each other, adding that the theory of this economic hitman is to let Zambians fight among each other and take camps, all to the benefit of the hitman and its local partner institution who are desperate to wrestle power, come rain, come sunshine.

“Why Do We Arrive At This Conclusion? We do so by first asking the following pertinent questions: Where was the EIA before the so-called report on Mukula trade was published? Was this EIA ever known to the Zambian media, civil society, the government of the Republic of Zambia and the general public? Do they have any presence in this country or are an entity that can be legally recognised? What is the interest of this unknown foreign entity to Zambia, an entity which no legitimate and credible track record in operating from the Zambian soil,” he questioned.

“What prompted this report, especially that its strategically released as Zambia will soon head to polls? Who funded the so-called 2-year undercover investigation in which a foreign entity and why should Zambians give this report even a benefit of doubt? Is it because it has been done by a white-man? Just because it has been done by an American, should every Zambian tremble and believe this report to be the truth?”

The YALI President reiterated the report contains nothing other than two interviews in which the so-called EIA painstakingly tried to link the Zambian Presidency to the Mukula trading.

He further stated that the ultimate goal was to simply drive their imaginary interviewees to mention the Head of State, the daughter and the Ministers.

“We heard some EIA representatives who appeared on Hot FM Breakfast Show calling for the Zambian Government and inciting the Zambian public to take interest and investigate what has been reported in that report. But everybody who has read that report will agree with us that this piece of work by EIA is merely a propaganda tool, not worth the paper it is written on, and does not provide any detail which can be subject to investigation. Does the EIA expect the Government in Zambia to be looking out for the so called two persons who claimed to have been interviewed since the report contains no any credible data for investigation? That is a waste of time,” said Mr. Ntewewe.

The US-based EIA released a report soon after the UPND leaders returned from the United States which linked the Zambian President, his daughter Tasila Lungu, Government Ministers Given Lubinda and Jean Kapata and a traditional leader to the illegal Mukula trafficking. The report, despite not containing any traceable evidence to the names mentioned, has become tool being used by the opposition parties, some local media outlets and NGOs in a political war against Government