Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda has urged the judiciary to establish a fast track court to expedite tax related cases.

Mr. Chanda, who gave a presentation at the ongoing Judicial conference in Livingstone yesterday, told journalists in an interview that ZRA wants tax related cases to be dealt with expeditiously but without compromising justice.

He said this is so because delayed tax cases result in loss of revenue as tax value depreciates over time.

Mr. Chanda has predicted that ZRA will go beyond the fifty one billion kwacha tax collection target for 2019.

He said despite the year facing a number of economic shocks such as electricity load shedding and the depreciation of the Kwacha, ZRA has done extremely well in revenue collection.

And Chief Justice Ireen Mambilima, has welcomed the suggestion of creating fast track courts in Zambia to specifically deal with tax matters.

Responding to suggestions by Zambia Revenue Authority Commissioner General, Kingsley Chanda, who requested the judiciary in Zambia to expedite cases of Tax, Mrs Mambilima said, the idea is welcome and urged the Tax Authority to join hands in the establishment of the said courts.

Mr Chanda has assured the Chief Justice, that Z.R.A stand ready to offer financial and logistical support needed to realise the said establishments.

